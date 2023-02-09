How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Iowa is 14-5 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes rank 62nd.
- The Hawkeyes' 81.5 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 61.1 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- Iowa has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home Iowa is scoring 89 points per game, 18 more than it is averaging away (71).
- At home the Hawkeyes are giving up 73.6 points per game, 0.8 more than they are away (72.8).
- At home, Iowa makes 9.4 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (32.8%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Rutgers
|W 93-82
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/31/2023
|Northwestern
|W 86-70
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/4/2023
|Illinois
|W 81-79
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
