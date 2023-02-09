A pair of streaking squads meet when the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Hawkeyes, victors in eight in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 88 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 59.6 the Hoosiers give up.
  • Iowa is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
  • Iowa is 19-4 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 10.7 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (70.6).
  • Indiana has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.
  • Indiana is 22-1 when it gives up fewer than 88 points.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.
  • The Hawkeyes' 50.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.7 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 Nebraska W 80-76 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/2/2023 Maryland W 96-82 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/5/2023 @ Penn State W 95-51 Bryce Jordan Center
2/9/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
2/12/2023 Rutgers - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/15/2023 Wisconsin - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

