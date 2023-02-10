Drake vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (13-7) and Valparaiso Beacons (4-17) going head to head at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Bulldogs' last outing on Saturday ended in an 87-48 victory over Evansville.
Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Drake vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Valparaiso 62
Drake Schedule Analysis
- On December 6 versus the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-54 victory on the road.
- The Bulldogs have five losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 19
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 6
- 87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 26
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 8
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 108) on November 7
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game, with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per contest (229th in college basketball).
- In MVC action, Drake has averaged 2.9 fewer points (76.2) than overall (79.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are scoring 7.1 more points per game at home (81) than on the road (73.9).
- At home Drake is allowing 63.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it is away (65.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Bulldogs are averaging 75.1 points per game, four fewer points than their season average (79.1).
