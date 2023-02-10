Friday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-6) matching up with the UIC Flames (13-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-48 victory for heavily favored Northern Iowa.

The Panthers enter this game after a 91-51 win against Indiana State on Sunday.

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 76, UIC 48

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, an 82-60 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Northern Iowa has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on November 25

94-81 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 28

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 88) on February 1

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 88) on January 11

81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights