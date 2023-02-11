How to Watch the Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones average 15.6 more points per game (76) than the Mountaineers give up (60.4).
- Iowa State is 12-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
- Iowa State is 15-4 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
- The Mountaineers average only 4.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Cyclones allow (62.5).
- West Virginia is 12-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- West Virginia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76 points.
- The Mountaineers are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.7%).
- The Cyclones shoot 42.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Mountaineers allow.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 86-78
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/1/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 78-77
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|Baylor
|L 76-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
