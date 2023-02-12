Iowa vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-57 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-78 loss to Indiana in their last outing on Thursday.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Iowa vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 80, Rutgers 57
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes defeated the Maryland Terrapins (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on February 2 by a score of 96-82, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Hawkeyes have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- Iowa has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Hawkeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 80-76 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 28
- 73-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 20
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +392 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. They're putting up 87.6 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 325th in college basketball.
- With 89.9 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Iowa is averaging 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.6 PPG).
- The Hawkeyes are putting up 88.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 88.6 points per contest.
- Iowa is ceding 66.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (78.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been racking up 89.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 87.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
