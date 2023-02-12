The Michigan Wolverines (19-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Nebraska vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers' 70.2 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 61.5 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

When Nebraska allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 13-6.

Nebraska has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

The Wolverines score 76.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 63.5 the Cornhuskers allow.

Michigan is 18-4 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Michigan is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 47.6% from the field, 8% higher than the Cornhuskers give up.

Nebraska Schedule