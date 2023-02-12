Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-6) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (4-18) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-56 win for heavily favored Northern Iowa.
The Panthers are coming off of a 55-47 victory over UIC in their last game on Friday.
Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 71, Valparaiso 56
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers beat the Tulane Green Wave (No. 62-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 82-60 win on November 24 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Panthers have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
- Northern Iowa has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
- The Beacons have tied for the 57th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Northern Iowa is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on November 25
- 94-81 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 28
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 88) on January 11
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 88) on February 1
- 81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 6
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers' +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.0 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (201st in college basketball).
- In conference play, Northern Iowa is putting up more points (74.3 per game) than it is overall (74.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Panthers score 74.7 points per game. On the road, they average 73.2.
- Northern Iowa gives up 61.3 points per game at home, and 70.2 on the road.
- The Panthers have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 72.8 points per contest, 1.2 fewer points their than season average of 74.0.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.