Iowa State vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) squaring off against the Texas Longhorns (20-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for Iowa State, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Cyclones head into this contest following a 73-60 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.
Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 68, Texas 67
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones defeated the No. 15-ranked Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 28
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 21
- 67-56 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 11
- 88-85 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on November 16
- 70-50 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +271 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) and allow 63 per outing (144th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Iowa State is tallying 70.9 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (75.3 points per game) is 4.4 PPG higher.
- The Cyclones are scoring 78.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 71.3 points per contest.
- At home, Iowa State is surrendering 9.3 fewer points per game (59.3) than in away games (68.6).
- The Cyclones have been putting up 70 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 75.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.