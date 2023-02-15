How to Watch Drake vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at McLeod Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- This season, Drake has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 330th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 75.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.7 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Drake has a 16-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.1 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Drake averages 81 points per game at home, and 72.7 away.
- The Bulldogs concede 63.2 points per game at home, and 68.8 away.
- Drake drains more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (38.3%).
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 85-82
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-68
|CFSB Center
|2/11/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 82-59
|Knapp Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|2/19/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Knapp Center
|2/22/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Knapp Center
