The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) look to extend a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Badgers put up an average of 68.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Wisconsin has an 8-14 record when allowing fewer than 88.5 points.

Wisconsin has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

The Hawkeyes score 14.8 more points per game (88.5) than the Badgers give up (73.7).

Iowa is 17-5 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Iowa's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Badgers concede to opponents (55.2%).

The Badgers' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.

