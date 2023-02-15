How to Watch the Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) look to extend a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers put up an average of 68.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Wisconsin has an 8-14 record when allowing fewer than 88.5 points.
- Wisconsin has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes score 14.8 more points per game (88.5) than the Badgers give up (73.7).
- Iowa is 17-5 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
- Iowa's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Badgers concede to opponents (55.2%).
- The Badgers' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 95-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 87-78
|Assembly Hall
|2/12/2023
|Rutgers
|W 111-57
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/15/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.