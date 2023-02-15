Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-16) squaring off at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Cornhuskers fell in their most recent game 80-75 against Michigan on Sunday.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 75, Minnesota 67
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Cornhuskers registered their best win of the season, a 90-67 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Cornhuskers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Nebraska is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21
- 78-66 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 6
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 26
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on February 2
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 85) on January 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game, with a +154 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 64.2 per outing (177th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Nebraska is scoring fewer points (69.6 per game) than it is overall (70.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Cornhuskers score 73.0 points per game. Away, they average 66.4.
- Nebraska concedes 58.9 points per game at home, and 73.0 on the road.
- The Cornhuskers are scoring 68.1 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (70.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.