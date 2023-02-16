Anthony Edwards plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Edwards, in his last game, had 32 points in a 124-121 win over the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Edwards' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.7 25.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.8 PRA 38.5 35.1 36.2 PR 34.5 30.6 31.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.3



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Anthony Edwards has made 9.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 20.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 22.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 103.9 per game, most among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 113.5 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Wizards allow 23.9 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Wizards give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 37 29 8 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.