Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 16
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29) play the Washington Wizards (27-30) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC+ and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC+ and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Wizards 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Wizards have put together a 27-29-1 ATS record this season compared to the 28-30-2 mark from the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota (9-13-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Washington (12-14) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (46.2%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Minnesota does it less often (46.7% of the time) than Washington (49.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 16-13, while the Wizards are 13-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota is posting 115.9 points per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 115.8 points per contest (19th-ranked).
- The Timberwolves are putting up 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Timberwolves are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league). They have a 35.7% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from downtown.
- Minnesota has taken 61.4% two-pointers and 38.6% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 72% are two-pointers and 28% are three-pointers.
