Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (15-8) and Illinois State Redbirds (19-6) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

Their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Thursday 81-49 against Bradley.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 65

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs captured their best win of the season on November 19 by securing an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 64) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on January 6

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on January 8

87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on January 26

63-51 at home over UIC (No. 205) on January 19

Drake Performance Insights