Iowa vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) squaring off at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Hawkeyes came out on top in their last outing 91-61 against Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 78, Nebraska 70
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on February 2 by a score of 96-82, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 41) on December 29
- 88-74 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 18
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +476 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per contest (312th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Iowa has put up 91.4 points per game in Big Ten play, and 88.6 overall.
- At home the Hawkeyes are putting up 90.3 points per game, 1.7 more than they are averaging away (88.6).
- Iowa concedes 65.1 points per game at home, and 78.6 away.
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 91.9 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 88.6.
