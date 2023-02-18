How to Watch the Iowa vs. Nebraska Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Iowa vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes average 23.2 more points per game (88.6) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.4).
- When Iowa allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 14-0.
- Iowa is 21-5 when it scores more than 65.4 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 71.2 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 70.3 the Hawkeyes allow.
- Nebraska is 13-3 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
- Nebraska is 14-11 when it gives up fewer than 88.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow to opponents (39.8%).
- The Hawkeyes make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 87-78
|Assembly Hall
|2/12/2023
|Rutgers
|W 111-57
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/15/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 91-61
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|2/26/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
