Saturday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Cornhuskers lost 95-92 to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Nebraska 70

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers' best victory this season came against the Maryland Terrapins, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Cornhuskers brought home the 90-67 win on the road on December 4.

The Cornhuskers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on December 21

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 41) on January 18

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on February 2

80-51 at home over Penn State (No. 95) on January 11

Nebraska Performance Insights