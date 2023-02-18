How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes average 23.2 more points per game (88.6) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.4).
- When Iowa allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 14-0.
- Iowa has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
- The Cornhuskers put up 71.2 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 70.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Nebraska has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.
- Nebraska has a 14-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.6 points.
- This year the Cornhuskers are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Hawkeyes concede.
- The Hawkeyes' 51.4 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Illinois
|L 72-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 80-75
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 95-92
|Williams Arena
|2/18/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
