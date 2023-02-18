Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-7) and Bradley Braves (3-23) squaring off at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 84-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Panthers are coming off of a 72-70 loss to Illinois State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 84, Bradley 51
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 57 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 49-47 on February 1, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Northern Iowa has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 57) on January 11
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 78) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 99) on November 24
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 121) on November 25
- 81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on January 6
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per contest (200th in college basketball).
- On offense, Northern Iowa is putting up 74.6 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (74.2 points per game) is 0.4 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Panthers are scoring 0.1 more points per game (74.3) than they are when playing on the road (74.2).
- Northern Iowa is ceding 62.2 points per game this season at home, which is 7.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (69.2).
- The Panthers have been racking up 75.0 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 74.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
