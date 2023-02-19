Looking to make a wager on the game between Nebraska and Maryland? If your state or area has legalized online sports betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and receive the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Maryland vs. Nebraska Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Maryland -7.5

Maryland -7.5 Point Total: 133.5

133.5 Moneyline (To Win): Maryland -275, Nebraska +225

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to wager on the Cornhuskers' game versus the Terrapins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cornhuskers (+225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cornhuskers to beat the Terrapins with those odds, and the Cornhuskers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.50.

Betting against the point spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can provide a better payout. For instance, if the Cornhuskers are +7.5 underdogs in this game, the +7.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or lose the game by no more than seven points. If the Terrapins win by at least eight points, then the Terrapins will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

