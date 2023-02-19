The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 174th.

The Hawkeyes' 81 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Iowa has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 68 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa scores 89.2 points per game at home, and 70.9 away.

At home, the Hawkeyes give up 73.7 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.5.

Iowa makes more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (6.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.7%).

