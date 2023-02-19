Iowa vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 19
The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup.
Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-1.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-1)
|146
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Iowa (-1.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Iowa vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Iowa has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 23 times this season.
- Northwestern is 16-9-0 ATS this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 25 times this year.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Iowa is 30th in the country. It is far below that, 41st, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have made the Hawkeyes' national championship odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).
- Iowa has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.