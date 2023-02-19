How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
- Nebraska has put together an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.8% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 149th.
- The Cornhuskers' 66.8 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 62.4 the Terrapins give up.
- Nebraska is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- At home Nebraska is putting up 70.7 points per game, 6.3 more than it is averaging away (64.4).
- At home, the Cornhuskers allow 64.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 75.
- At home, Nebraska sinks 7.6 triples per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.5%).
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 93-72
|Crisler Center
|2/11/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 73-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 82-72
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|2/19/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/25/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/28/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
