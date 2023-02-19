The Maryland Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Nebraska has put together an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.8% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 149th.

The Cornhuskers' 66.8 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 62.4 the Terrapins give up.

Nebraska is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

At home Nebraska is putting up 70.7 points per game, 6.3 more than it is averaging away (64.4).

At home, the Cornhuskers allow 64.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 75.

At home, Nebraska sinks 7.6 triples per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.5%).

Nebraska Schedule