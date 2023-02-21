Iowa vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-5) against the Maryland Terrapins (22-5) at Xfinity Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Hawkeyes came out on top in their last matchup 80-60 against Nebraska on Saturday.
Iowa vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Maryland 76
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in a 96-82 victory against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on February 2.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
- Iowa has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
- The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (10).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 41) on December 29
- 88-74 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 18
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +496 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 88.3 points per game, first in college basketball, and are giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball.
- Iowa has averaged 2.4 more points in Big Ten games (90.7) than overall (88.3).
- At home, the Hawkeyes average 90.3 points per game. Away, they score 87.7.
- At home Iowa is allowing 65.1 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than it is on the road (76.7).
- The Hawkeyes are posting 90.6 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 88.3.
