Two hot squads meet when the Maryland Terrapins (22-5) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-5) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Terrapins are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hawkeyes, winners of three in a row.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score 19.9 more points per game (88.3) than the Terrapins give up (68.4).

Iowa has an 18-0 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Iowa is 22-5.

The Terrapins score 78.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 69.9 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Maryland scores more than 69.9 points, it is 20-1.

Maryland's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 88.3 points.

The Terrapins shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.

The Hawkeyes' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 10.6 higher than the Terrapins have conceded.

Iowa Schedule