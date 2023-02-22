The Illinois State Redbirds (10-19, 5-13 MVC) will try to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Illinois State matchup in this article.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Drake has compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bulldogs' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Illinois State has covered 10 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, 19 out of the Redbirds' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Drake is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (79th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (80th).

The Bulldogs have experienced the 18th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Drake's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

