The Illinois State Redbirds (10-19, 5-13 MVC) will try to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Illinois State matchup in this article.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline
BetMGM Drake (-15.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Drake (-15) 137.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Drake (-15.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

  • Drake has compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Bulldogs' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • Illinois State has covered 10 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Redbirds' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Drake Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Drake is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (79th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (80th).
  • The Bulldogs have experienced the 18th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the start of the season to +50000.
  • Drake's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

