Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (17-7) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7) going head to head at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.
The Cyclones came out on top in their most recent game 81-77 against Baylor on Saturday.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 72, Oklahoma State 70
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones notched their best win of the season on December 18, when they took down the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-62.
- The Cyclones have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 46th-most.
- Iowa State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 28
- 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 31) on February 18
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on January 21
- 69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 33) on January 18
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones have a +280 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.5 per outing to rank 157th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Iowa State is averaging fewer points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (75.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Cyclones average 77.8 points per game. On the road, they score 72.3.
- In 2022-23 Iowa State is giving up 10.2 fewer points per game at home (59.4) than away (69.6).
- In their previous 10 games, the Cyclones are putting up 70.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.1.
