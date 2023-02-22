The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (17-7) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones' 75.1 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 68.4 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.

Iowa State has a 16-6 record when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Iowa State is 14-3.

The Cowgirls score 78.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cyclones give up.

When Oklahoma State totals more than 63.5 points, it is 18-6.

Oklahoma State is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.

The Cowgirls are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (37.6%).

The Cyclones' 42.2 shooting percentage is 2.1 lower than the Cowgirls have conceded.

