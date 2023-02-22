The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (17-7) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones' 75.1 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 68.4 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
  • Iowa State has a 16-6 record when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Iowa State is 14-3.
  • The Cowgirls score 78.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cyclones give up.
  • When Oklahoma State totals more than 63.5 points, it is 18-6.
  • Oklahoma State is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Cowgirls are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (37.6%).
  • The Cyclones' 42.2 shooting percentage is 2.1 lower than the Cowgirls have conceded.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 @ West Virginia L 73-60 WVU Coliseum
2/13/2023 Texas W 66-61 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ Baylor W 81-77 Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/25/2023 TCU - James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.