Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 22.

The Cornhuskers' most recent contest was an 80-60 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Nebraska vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 72, Nebraska 67

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers defeated the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in a 90-67 win on December 4, which was their best victory of the season.

The Cornhuskers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 10th-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 18

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on February 2

80-51 at home over Penn State (No. 102) on January 11

Nebraska Performance Insights