The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for their Friday, February 24 game against the Charlotte Hornets (17-43) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 114-106 loss to the Wizards in their last outing on Thursday. Anthony Edwards' team-leading 34 points paced the Timberwolves in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Personal 8.5 2.4 1.6

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Hand), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Hand), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSSE and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 3.2 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Hornets give up (118.9).

Minnesota has a 14-5 record when scoring more than 118.9 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Timberwolves have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 118.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 115.7 they've put up over the course of this season.

Minnesota makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.8 on average.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in the NBA, and the 110.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -6.5 241.5

