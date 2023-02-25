Drake vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (17-8) and the Belmont Bruins (18-10) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Drake securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 97-71 victory over Murray State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Drake vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Drake vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 71, Belmont 69
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 49 in our computer rankings) in an 80-62 win on November 19 -- their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on January 6
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 18
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on January 8
- 97-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on February 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game, with a +344 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).
- Drake has averaged 2.2 fewer points in MVC play (76.4) than overall (78.6).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are scoring 7.5 more points per game at home (81.2) than away (73.7).
- Drake is conceding fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (64.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 74.3 points per contest, 4.3 fewer points than their season average (78.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.