Iowa State vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) facing off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-54 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Cyclones fell in their last outing 73-68 against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 79, TCU 54
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones' signature win this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Cyclones brought home the 86-78 win at home on January 28.
- The Cyclones have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).
- Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on January 18
- 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 31) on February 18
- 99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 36) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones average 74.8 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a +275 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game.
- Iowa State is scoring 71.1 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.7 fewer points per game than its season average (74.8).
- The Cyclones are averaging 77.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 71.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Iowa State is surrendering 59.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 69.9.
- The Cyclones have been putting up 71.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.