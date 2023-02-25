The TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) will try to stop a nine-game road slide when squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs score just 3.7 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Cyclones give up (63.8).
  • When TCU gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 7-10.
  • When it scores more than 63.8 points, TCU is 5-6.
  • The Cyclones put up 74.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • When Iowa State totals more than 67.4 points, it is 14-4.
  • Iowa State has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.1 points.
  • This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.1% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Horned Frogs give up.
  • The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 5.7 lower than the Cyclones have given up.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 Texas W 66-61 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ Baylor W 81-77 Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 73-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/25/2023 TCU - James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Texas Tech - James H. Hilton Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.