The TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) will try to stop a nine-game road slide when squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Iowa State vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score just 3.7 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Cyclones give up (63.8).

When TCU gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 7-10.

When it scores more than 63.8 points, TCU is 5-6.

The Cyclones put up 74.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Horned Frogs allow.

When Iowa State totals more than 67.4 points, it is 14-4.

Iowa State has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.1 points.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.1% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Horned Frogs give up.

The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 5.7 lower than the Cyclones have given up.

