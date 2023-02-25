The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) will be looking to end an 11-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Nebraska has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

In the Cornhuskers' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Minnesota has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.

In the Golden Gophers' 25 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+60000), Nebraska is 101st in the country. It is far below that, 109th, according to computer rankings.

The Cornhuskers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).

Nebraska has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

