Northern Iowa vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-8) and Murray State Racers (13-13) going head to head at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Panthers fell in their most recent matchup 82-77 against Belmont on Thursday.
Northern Iowa vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Northern Iowa vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, Murray State 64
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 11, the Panthers defeated the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-69.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 48) on February 1
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 96) on November 24
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 117) on November 25
- 84-64 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145) on November 13
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers put up 74.4 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa has put up 74.8 points per game in MVC play, and 74.4 overall.
- The Panthers score 74.5 points per game at home, and the same number away.
- Northern Iowa concedes 61.2 points per game at home, and 70.4 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 74.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (74.4).
