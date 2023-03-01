At the moment, the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) are not considered contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Bulldogs are against the Louisville Cardinals in the First Round. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Drake Team Stats

In one-possession games, the Bulldogs are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

Drake is allowing 65.5 points per game this year (208th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really shined on offense, putting up 79.1 points per game (12th-best).

Drake Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-5 | Q2 Record: 5-3 | Q3 Record: 8-1 | Q4 Record: 9-0

Drake has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

