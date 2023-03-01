The Iowa State Cyclones' (18-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Iowa State vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones put up 12.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (63).

When Iowa State gives up fewer than 72.1 points, it is 14-2.

Iowa State is 18-5 when it scores more than 63 points.

The Jayhawks average 72.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 63.5 the Cyclones give up.

Kansas is 17-5 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Kansas' record is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 75.2 points.

The Jayhawks are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Cyclones' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

