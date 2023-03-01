The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) currently rank 32nd in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

Saturday's schedule includes a home matchup for the Cornhuskers against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

Cornhuskers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Nebraska Team Stats

This year, the Cornhuskers have a 9-4 record at home and a 3-8 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In Big Ten action, Nebraska is 6-9. That's compared to an 8-3 record outside of the conference.

With 71.2 points per game on offense, Nebraska is 74th in the nation. At the other end, it surrenders 65.4 points per contest, which ranks 210th in college basketball.

Nebraska Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-9 | Q2 Record: 2-2 | Q3 Record: 5-1 | Q4 Record: 4-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

