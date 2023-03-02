How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) take on the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on BTN.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up 12.8 more points per game (78.4) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.6).
- Michigan State is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Michigan State is 15-9.
- The 71.8 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are 5.5 more points than the Spartans give up (66.3).
- Nebraska has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.
- Nebraska's record is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.
- This year the Cornhuskers are shooting 41.2% from the field, 7.0% lower than the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Iowa
|L 80-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 90-57
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|Northwestern
|W 80-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/2/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Target Center
