Thursday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (19-8) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-16) at McLeod Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Panthers secured a 76-48 victory against Murray State.

Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 81, Southern Illinois 63

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 11, the Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 70-69.

The Panthers have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (six).

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 53) on February 1

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 78) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 94) on November 24

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on November 25

84-64 at home over Saint Louis (No. 140) on November 13

Northern Iowa Performance Insights