Iowa vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Target Center has the Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) taking on the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) at 6:30 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.
The Hawkeyes enter this contest following an 86-85 win against Indiana on Sunday.
Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 78, Purdue 69
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On February 26, the Hawkeyes registered their best win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hawkeyes have eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
- Iowa has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 44) on December 29
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +469 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per contest (327th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Iowa tallies more points per game (89.2) than its season average (87.5).
- Offensively, the Hawkeyes have fared better at home this year, scoring 90.1 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game away from home.
- At home, Iowa is ceding 12.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than in road games (78.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 86.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
