How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) after winning 12 home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Iowa vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Purdue has an 18-9 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.
- When it scores more than 71.3 points, Purdue is 12-2.
- The Hawkeyes score 87.5 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 65.0 the Boilermakers allow.
- When Iowa puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 23-6.
- Iowa is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
- This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Boilermakers concede.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 96-68
|Xfinity Center
|2/26/2023
|Indiana
|W 86-85
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/3/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Target Center
