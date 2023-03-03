The Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) after winning 12 home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Iowa vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Purdue has an 18-9 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Purdue is 12-2.

The Hawkeyes score 87.5 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 65.0 the Boilermakers allow.

When Iowa puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 23-6.

Iowa is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Boilermakers concede.

