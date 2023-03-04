How to Watch the Iowa vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (24-6) will square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 3 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-5) on Saturday at Target Center, tipping off at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Iowa vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Maryland is 24-3 when allowing fewer than 86.9 points.
- Maryland is 21-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 86.9 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 68.2 the Terrapins allow.
- When Iowa scores more than 68.2 points, it is 23-5.
- Iowa is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
- This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Terrapins give up.
- The Terrapins make 44.0% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 96-68
|Xfinity Center
|2/26/2023
|Indiana
|W 86-85
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/3/2023
|Purdue
|W 69-58
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Target Center
