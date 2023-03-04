Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) clashing at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Cyclones enter this game after a 98-93 loss to Kansas on Wednesday.
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 77, Texas Tech 62
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones registered their best win of the season on December 18, when they beat the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-62.
- The Cyclones have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 24th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
- Iowa State has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 28
- 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 27) on February 18
- 99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 36) on November 20
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Iowa State scores fewer points per game (73.1) than its overall average (75.9).
- When playing at home, the Cyclones are posting 4.5 more points per game (78.3) than they are on the road (73.8).
- In 2022-23, Iowa State is allowing 59.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 72.5.
- On offense, the Cyclones have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 76.0 points per contest over that span compared to the 75.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
