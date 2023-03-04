How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.8 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
- Texas Tech is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
- Texas Tech has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
- The 75.9 points per game the Cyclones score are 8.9 more points than the Red Raiders give up (67).
- Iowa State is 15-5 when scoring more than 67 points.
- Iowa State is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
- This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Raiders concede.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 73-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|W 84-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 98-93
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
