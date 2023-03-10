How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) are taking on the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears (19-11) in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at Municipal Auditorium. The matchup is scheduled for 8:30 PM.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Iowa State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones allow.
- Baylor has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Iowa State is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Cyclones score 75.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.4 the Bears allow.
- Iowa State is 19-6 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 19-6.
- This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 43.3% from the field, just 5.3% higher than the Cyclones concede.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|W 84-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 98-93
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 76-52
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
