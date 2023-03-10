The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report heading into a Friday, March 10 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Timberwolves suffered a 117-94 loss to the 76ers. Anthony Edwards' team-leading 32 points paced the Timberwolves in the losing effort.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Back 5.1 1.6 1.5 Jaylen Nowell SG Out Knee 10.9 2.6 2

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee), Royce O'Neale: Questionable (Knee), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Thumb), Cameron Johnson: Questionable (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: YES and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves record only 2.6 more points per game (115.3) than the Nets allow (112.7).

When Minnesota scores more than 112.7 points, it is 23-14.

The Timberwolves have been scoring 114.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 115.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Minnesota makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (17th in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from deep.

The Timberwolves put up 110.9 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in the NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -4.5 226.5

