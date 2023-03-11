How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-5) will head into the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-9) on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 3:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones' 75.8 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 75.4 the Sooners give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.4 points, Iowa State is 12-3.
- Oklahoma's record is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.8 points.
- The Sooners record 20.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Cyclones allow (64.3).
- Oklahoma is 24-3 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
- When Iowa State allows fewer than 84.9 points, it is 18-8.
- The Sooners shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cyclones allow defensively.
- The Cyclones' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Sooners have conceded.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 98-93
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 76-52
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Baylor
|W 74-63
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.