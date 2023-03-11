The No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-5) will head into the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-9) on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 3:30 PM.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones' 75.8 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 75.4 the Sooners give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.4 points, Iowa State is 12-3.
  • Oklahoma's record is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.8 points.
  • The Sooners record 20.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Cyclones allow (64.3).
  • Oklahoma is 24-3 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
  • When Iowa State allows fewer than 84.9 points, it is 18-8.
  • The Sooners shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cyclones allow defensively.
  • The Cyclones' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Sooners have conceded.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Kansas L 98-93 Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Texas Tech W 76-52 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/10/2023 Baylor W 74-63 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma - Municipal Auditorium

