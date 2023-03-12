How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Big 12 conference champion will be decided on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) play at 2:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones' 76.0 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns give up.
- Iowa State has put together a 19-7 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.
- Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.0 points.
- The 74.0 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).
- Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- Iowa State has a 15-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.0 points.
- The Longhorns are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (38.1%).
- The Cyclones' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Longhorns have given up.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 76-52
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Baylor
|W 74-63
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 82-72
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/12/2023
|Texas
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.